EVOS Esports Collaborates with PUMA

EVOS Esports, the leading esports organization in Southeast Asia, has announced a collaboration with global sports apparel, PUMA.

The collaboration includes an exclusive co-branded EVOS Esports PUMA tracksuit and the first-ever unique activation by bundling both virtual and physical items together.

EVOS Esports’ professional esports athletes and gaming talents based in Malaysia will be decked out in the co-branded tracksuit and lifestyle clothing range.

Furthermore, EVOS Esports will be rolling out upcoming promotional campaigns and cross-collaboration initiatives, giving exposure to the PUMA brand targeting the esports audience, with exciting fan engagement activations to be executed in stages, including an exclusive in-app banner inside the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang game itself.

Fans who purchase the co-branded tracksuit will be given a special code to redeem an exclusive in-game virtual item, consisting of the EVOS Battle Emote in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The EVOS Battle Emote is specially produced by Moonton, the game developer and publisher of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Steven Tan, Country Manager of PUMA Malaysia said, “We are thrilled to work with EVOS Esports on this product partnership. Working with EVOS Esports is a great way of how regional PUMA teams can engage with esports and gaming meaningfully on a local level. Through this product partnership with EVOS Esports, we believe that PUMA will continue to lead the way in popularizing the growth of this industry.”

Ivan Yeo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EVOS Esports added, “We’re excited to collaborate with a global brand like PUMA, who truly understands the value in connecting with the younger generation via esports. We look forward to a meaningful collaboration together and deepening the brand love and creating greater awareness on PUMA with the discerning esports audience.”