Experience a Revolution in Gaming Audio With Turtle Beach’s All-new Recon 500 Gaming Headset

Leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach announced that the Recon 500, its pioneering new addition to the Company’s massively popular Recon line of gaming headsets, is now available at participating retailers across North American and Asia. The Recon 500 will be available at participating retailers across Europe on June 18, 2021.

The Recon 500 debuts Turtle Beach’s patented, first-of-their-kind 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers which produce a massive soundstage through dedicated woofers and tweeters in each earcup. Combined with Turtle Beach’s AccuTune wood composite-injection technology, the Recon 500’s groundbreaking speakers deliver unprecedented sound quality at every frequency.

The Recon 500 also features Turtle Beach’s TruSpeak noise-cancelling microphone, while memory foam cushions, ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology, and a lightweight frame deliver extraordinary comfort. The headset features a standard 3.5mm audio interface for multiplatform connectivity with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and compatible mobile devices.

Recon 500 Headset – Arctic Camo

With this level of sound performance, comfort, and build quality for a MSRP of $79.95, the Recon 500 is a top choice for gamers. GameSkinny gave the Recon 500 a 9/10 review score, noting, “The headset’s dual drivers provide an immense amount of audio detail for the $80 price tag, and the form factor is excellent.”

Turtle Beach’s all-new, patented 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers separate high and low frequencies for ultra-detailed gaming audio across a massive soundstage. The Recon 500’s earcups are precision-engineered and injected with AccuTune wood composite, lending to enhanced acoustics for realistic sound imaging.

The removable TruSpeak noise-cancelling mic delivers reliable, clear, pro-level communication with teammates and other players, and on-ear controls put Volume and Mic Mute right within reach when you need it.

For comfort, soft memory foam cushions wrapped in highly breathable athletic fabric surround the Recon 500’s powerful drivers, allowing gamers to stay cool in the heat of battle. The adjustable, metal-reinforced headband is built to last, while still being lightweight and flexible.

For gamers with spectacles, Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly design adds further comfort. For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com.