FAR: Changing Tides Announcement Trailer

Set sail for a new journey in FAR: Changing Tides, an atmospheric vehicle adventure in the post-apocalyptic world first introduced in the award-winning FAR: Lone Sails.

Follow protagonist, Toe, who finds themselves trapped in a drowned landscape with nothing but an abandoned ship to call home. Explore a beautifully realised post-apocalyptic landscape, face puzzles both above and below the surface, and experience the thrill of captaining a unique seafaring vessel.

FAR: Changing Tides will be available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in late 2021

