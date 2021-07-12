Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Official Benchmark Software Released Alongside Upcoming Content Roadmap

SQUARE ENIX invites Warriors of Light to enjoy all-new Endwalker footage with the newly released Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Official Benchmark software. Featuring actual in-game areas and character models, the benchmark software gives players a chance to test their computer’s ability to run Final Fantasy XIV ahead of the expansion’s scheduled launch on November 23, 2021.

The benchmark software also features an updated character creator feature, which includes the option to create male Viera characters: a new playable race to be added in Endwalker. The appearance data of characters created through the benchmark can also be saved for use in the retail version of the game or selected as the character to appear in benchmark cutscenes.



Full details on the official benchmark can be found here: https://na.finalfantasyxiv.com/benchmark

Additionally, a roadmap detailing upcoming content leading directly into the launch of Endwalker was revealed during the latest Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast. Players can enjoy content additions and in-game events ahead of the release of the highly anticipated fourth expansion:



July – August

Make it Rain Campaign – Beginning July 19 and running through August 11, players can obtain the new “vexed” emote by completing event quests while also earning bonus Manderville Gold Saucer Points (MGP) from Gold Saucer activities.

This summer-themed seasonal event will return for a limited-time starting from August 13. The Rising – Marking the 8th anniversary of FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn’s release, The Rising is set to begin on August 27.

September – October

FINAL FANTASY XV Collaboration Event – Players can look forward to the return of the popular event that brings FINAL FANTASY XV hero Noctis Lucis Caelum to the world of Hydaelyn. From September 13, players who have reached level 50 and completed the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon” can participate to earn numerous rewards, including Noctis’ hairstyle and outfit, the four-person Regalia mount, and more. Players who had previously completed this quest can once again experience this questline and adventure alongside Noctis.

November Onward

Endwalker Early Access Launch – Endwalker early access beings on November 19 and allows players who have pre-ordered the game to begin their adventures ahead of the official release on November 23, 2021.

Endwalker early access beings on November 19 and allows players who have pre-ordered the game to begin their adventures ahead of the official release on November 23, 2021. Post-Launch Events – Additional seasonal events are scheduled to land in the months following the release of Endwalker, such as All Saints’ Wake beginning in late November, the Starlight Celebration in December, and Heavensturn to ring in the new year.

Players who are currently taking a break from their adventures are invited to jump back into the game as part of the latest Free Login Campaign. Now active and running through August 23, eligible users can return to Eorzea and play for free for an extended period of up to fourteen days—the longest play period of any Free Login Campaign to date.



Full details on the Free Login Campaign can be found here: https://na.finalfantasyxiv.com/lodestone/special/freelogincampaign/



With more than 22 million total registered players, there has never been a better time for newcomers to begin their adventures in the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV Online saga. The expanded Free Trial now includes all content from A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward™ expansion (and updates through Patch 3.56), as well as an additional playable race (Au Ra), and three additional playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist). Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to two full Final Fantasy titles, without limit on playtime. More information is available here: https://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial