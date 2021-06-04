Game of Rings: NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Season 8 “Trial of Champions” Available Now

The next season of MyTEAM for NBA® 2K21 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC is available starting today, June 4th.

The battle is on for the NBA Championship, and it’s no different in the new MyTEAM Season – “Trial of Champions.” This season, ballers will participate in the Game of Rings — an epic Triple Threat competition featuring six challengers in the NBA Playoffs where the top scoring NBA player will earn the entire community a guaranteed player locker code.

Season 8 – the Trial of Champions, is a six-week long season centered on the NBA Playoffs, featuring challengers and champions players will use to compete for challenges and rewards including:

Begin the season with six special Trial of Champions cards of Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. Players should choose their challenger(s) carefully as the best performing cards in Triple Threat will earn the community rewards in Game of Rings;

Level 40 reward of an Invincible Luka Doncic Dark Matter card. Ballers can earn an Invincible Moses Malone for earning six rings in Limited plus at Level 33, players can add a Dark Matter Bob McAdoo to their collection;

Dark Matter rewards players can earn through all MyTEAM modes including Robert Parish, Tom Van Arsdale, Dick Van Arsdale, Drazen Petrovic, Horace Grant, Willis Reed and “The Iceman” George Gervin;

Daily login Trae Young reward, earn the Atlanta Hawks’ young superstar by playing MyTEAM every day for the first week of the Season (June 4 – 11);

New signature challenge from Kevin Durant: match KD’s 31 points and four threes in his pivotal run towards his first NBA Championship to earn a Hall of Fame badge and a Diamond Shoe.

Check out the full Courtside Report here for all the details on the latest season and be on the lookout for the accompanying trailer dropping on the NBA 2K YouTube channel.