Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass July 8

Xbox Game Pass continues to release exciting new titles. The batch of games releasing July 8th are no exception and has a little something for everyone from sports to fantasy to sim!

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud) – July 8

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a block-building RPG set in a fantasy land threatened by an evil cult. Explore, battle, create, and harvest in the charming single-player campaign or build big projects in the online sandbox mode for up to four players.

Tropico 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 8

In Tropico 6, travel to a beautiful island state and make it your own. In this sixth entry in the series, build and manage a whole archipelago, decking it out with your choice of buildings, industry, and décor. Will you rule your people as a generous statesman or ruthless dictator? The choice is yours.

UFC 4 (Console) EA Play – July 8

Shape your legend with EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – UFC 4 is coming soon to The Play List! Members can enter the Octagon on July 8 to create and customize their own character and start their journey from unknown amateur to UFC superstar.