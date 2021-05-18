Gods Will Fall – Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC Part 1

Yaltogguth has had his eye on you for a while and he will see your heroic saga come to a tragic end! It’s time to prove him wrong and throw him off that towering throne, down into the endless icy abyss of his realm.

See you later God of Eyes!

A New Realm Awaits

A mountainous new realm to explore, with new vassals, and a terrifying new god to defeat – Yaltogguth, the God of Eyes.

A Deadly New Weapon Class

The Brawler, equipped with lethal gauntlets.

Three New Items

Blood Moss, Bone Quake and War Paint.

Three New Skills

Agile Warrior, Momentum of War and Parry Master.

Warriors’ Garb

New clothing items for your clan as they enter the fray.

Valley of the Dormant Gods, Part 1 is the first of three Gods Will Fall DLC episodes. Part 1 will automatically update for those who own the Valiant Edition.