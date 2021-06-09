Green Hell Arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

It’s been a long time coming! On the heels of over 2 million copies sold of the PC version of the game, Creepy Jar announces the launch of their hyper-realistic and critically-acclaimed survival title, Green Hell, on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 today. The console version is available on digital retail stores and contains all the content included in the PC version – including the much-loved co-op mode – with the ongoing Spirits of Amazonia expansion coming for free at a later date.

Set deep in uncharted regions of the Amazon rainforest, Green Hell challenges players to survive harsh environments with danger lurking around every corner and Creepy Jar could not be more excited for console players to join in on the action.

From its beginning as a survival title that challenged players to manage everything from their nutritional needs to their own sanity, Creepy Jar relentlessly added more and more content to make Green Hell a fully robust and deep experience.

Whether it was the addition of the compelling and mysterious Story Mode where players came to the aid of a remote Amazonian tribe, or the arrival of the much-requested co-op mode where up to 4 players can tackle their challenges together, Creepy Jar has been committed to building upon Green Hell’s already stellar content on a regular basis. By listening to their player-base, and providing them with the best community support possible, they’re intent on continuing to improve the Green Hell experience even further.

