Guild Esports Signs Samsung Partnership Deal

Guild Esports, the leading esports organisation co-owned by David Beckham, is pleased to welcome Samsung, world-leader in transformative technologies, as its Official Display Partner.



The partnership with Guild is Samsung’s first partnership agreement with a UK esports organisation and will commence from today, following the signing of a one-year deal across the UK & Ireland.



Samsung will provide monitors and displays for Guild’s newly launched Academy and additional monitors for pro-players, content creators and staff, along with LCD displays and LED signage for rooms in Guild’s future London headquarters. Samsung’s high-performance monitors will offer Guild players the high refresh rate and low response time vital for the competitive world of professional esports.



The partnership will see Samsung enjoy exposure across Guild’s social and digital content, featuring its pro-players and content creators, while also offering VIP experiences for fans. Samsung’s display solutions will also be integrated into the Guild Academy’s physical infrastructure and roadshows.



Guild and Samsung share the same vision for the future of esports, and the partnership reaffirms their commitment to providing best-in-class technology and infrastructure for esports professionals, which are essential for the development of talent at every level and the wider gaming community.



Michelle Tierney, Director of Commercial Partnerships, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with a brand as prestigious as Samsung, further demonstrating the commitment to our audience by aligning with best-in-class brands throughout our partner family. Samsung is an ideal partner for Guild given its world-leading technology, focus on innovation and providing users with the best possible gaming experience.”



Damon Crowhurst, Display Head at Samsung Electronics UK, said: “Samsung is excited to be joining the Guild family and we look forward to delivering value to the gaming audience. From monitors to displays, Samsung is constantly striving to improve the user experience by harnessing new innovations resulting in total immersion, unrivalled game play and maximum comfort. This partnership shows continued commitment to gamers and the wider industry, offering fans experiences beyond the norm. Historically, we have a long-standing legacy in esports, and we see Guild as the perfect partner to continue this in the UK & Ireland.”

