Hunt: Showdown’s New “DeSalle” Map Launches on PC Test Servers

Crytek is delighted to announce that Hunt: Showdown players can set their sights on a range of new experiences and challenges as a new map called “DeSalle” comes to the game’s PC test servers today. DeSalle will launch on live servers for PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One later this summer. The new map will be the first to launch for Hunt: Showdown in three years and expands the roster of the game’s maps to three, joining Still Water Bayou and Lawson Delta as settings for the game’s high risk, high reward competitive match-based gameplay.

A foreboding new autumnal theme sets the tone for DeSalle, where players will hunt clues, monsters, each other, and new “Miner Grunt” enemies equipped with blinding helmet lights. DeSalle features 16 distinct new areas as it combines the decayed urban sprawl of two wild west towns alongside expansive mountainous, industrial, and farm regions. New urban settings in the map include a prison, church, bank, and saloon. Players will also hunt and fight through a shipyard, watermill, fort, quarry, coal mine, and new farmyard areas.

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One. Find out more about the game by visiting www.huntshowdown.com.