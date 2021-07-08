Static Multimedia

HyperX and Champion Athleticwear Announce Glow in the Dark Apparel Collection

Limited-Edition Collab Helps Make Round-the-Clock Gameplay Possible

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced a third, limited-edition apparel drop with Champion, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919. The new HyperX x Champion Glow in the Dark Collection includes Powerblend fleece hoodies, Powerblend fleece joggers and cotton T-shirts, all featuring a minimalistic design with glow in the dark accents.

Crafted exclusively with HyperX, the Glow in the Dark Collection celebrates HyperX and Champion Athleticwear’s season-three collaboration with glow in the dark graphics and a limited-edition, throwback jock tag. The perfect balance of style and comfort, the new collection is made for continuous gameplay.

The HyperX x Champion® Glow in the Dark Collection will be available for purchase on July 14 on Champion.com. The items in the series are available in a range of unisex sizes from S – XXL, with the cotton T-shirt retailing for $30, Powerblend® fleece joggers retailing for $60 and Powerblend® fleece hoodie retailing for $75. For more information and availability on the HyperX x Champion® Glow in the Dark Collection, visit the HyperX Collab page. Pricing from HyperX Collab page, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.

