Krafton Reveals PUBG Update 12.2, New “Taego” Map Now Available on Test Servers

PUBG Update 12.2 brings with it TAEGO, the new 8×8 map set in 1980s South Korea. Update 12.2 also introduces Survivor Pass: TAEGO, which leans heavily on key themes from the new map. Update 12.2 will be available on PC on 7 July and on consoles on 15 July. Survivors who want to preview Update 12.2 can do so today on the PC Test Server.
“PUBG Studios has introduced unique maps of diverse sizes, and we are happy to finally unveil a Korean-themed map – TAEGO,” said Taehyun Kim, PUBG World Development PD at KRAFTON. “We hope new and existing PUBG players will enjoy the new gameplay experiences, features and elements found in the new map.”
Set in TAEGO’s Hosan Prison, KRAFTON’s first live-action short film “Ground Zero” is now available. Starring Don Lee (“Marvel Studios’ Eternals,” “Train To Busan”), “Ground Zero” takes place in the PUBG Universe and sees Lee play an infamous prisoner attempting to escape a hostile prison. The short film ties directly into the lore of the new TAEGO map. “Ground Zero” joins “Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds,” which stars Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction”) as recent examples of KRAFTON’s commitment to expanding its PUBG Universe and lore through high-quality narrative-driven content.
Please see below for additional details related to PUBG Update 12.2. Full PC patch notes can be found HERE along with the recent patch report video below. Console patch notes will be available in the coming weeks.
- Welcome to TAEGO – As originally hinted in last month’s PUBG 2021 Dev Plan, TAEGO (formerly known as Codename: Tiger) put players in 1980s South Korea as they battle it out across vast and varied landscapes, ranging from wide-open reed fields to the close quarters of Hosan Prison. The first new 8×8 map in several years, TAEGO also has unique features that are exclusive to the map, including Comeback BR (a second-chance mechanic) and Self AED (as self-revive item).
- Introducing “Survivor Pass: TAEGO” – The theme of this Survivor Pass is heavily inspired by the new map, TAEGO. Starting on 7 July PC and 15 July on Console, players can earn a variety of rewards as they progress through 50 levels. But that’s not all – players who play past level 50 can earn bonus rewards, including medals, emblems and G-Coin.
- Drive in Style with Hyundai’s Pony Coupe – KRAFTON has partnered with Hyundai to bring the company’s first concept car, the Pony Coupe to PUBG. Available exclusively in the TAEGO map, the Pony Coupe features an all-wheel-drive design for enhanced control across the diverse terrain found throughout TAEGO. The Pony Coupe was designed by master automotive designer, Giorgetto Giugiaro and was first premiered in 1974.