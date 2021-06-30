Krafton Reveals PUBG Update 12.2, New “Taego” Map Now Available on Test Servers

PUBG Update 12.2 brings with it TAEGO, the new 8×8 map set in 1980s South Korea. Update 12.2 also introduces Survivor Pass: TAEGO, which leans heavily on key themes from the new map. Update 12.2 will be available on PC on 7 July and on consoles on 15 July. Survivors who want to preview Update 12.2 can do so today on the PC Test Server.



“PUBG Studios has introduced unique maps of diverse sizes, and we are happy to finally unveil a Korean-themed map – TAEGO,” said Taehyun Kim, PUBG World Development PD at KRAFTON. “We hope new and existing PUBG players will enjoy the new gameplay experiences, features and elements found in the new map.”



Set in TAEGO’s Hosan Prison, KRAFTON’s first live-action short film “Ground Zero” is now available. Starring Don Lee (“Marvel Studios’ Eternals,” “Train To Busan”), “Ground Zero” takes place in the PUBG Universe and sees Lee play an infamous prisoner attempting to escape a hostile prison. The short film ties directly into the lore of the new TAEGO map. “Ground Zero” joins “Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds,” which stars Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction”) as recent examples of KRAFTON’s commitment to expanding its PUBG Universe and lore through high-quality narrative-driven content.

Please see below for additional details related to PUBG Update 12.2. Full PC patch notes can be found HERE along with the recent patch report video below. Console patch notes will be available in the coming weeks.

