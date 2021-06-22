Marvel’s Avengers Update Introduces Powerful New Threat to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: the Cosmic Cub

During the events of Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect, the Avengers uncovered the threat of a nefarious new weapons project being undertaken by AIM and Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini: The Cosmic Cube. First appearing in Tales of Suspense #79 in July 1966, this incredibly powerful item is capable of controlling matter and energy in the universe on an unknown scale. And now, it lies in the hands of the mad genius mastermind of Advanced Idea Mechanics.



The time has come for players to wrest control of the Cosmic Cube from Monica in a new Villain Sector mission available today: “Beating the Odds.” But the weapon’s immense power has made her an even greater threat, requiring the Avengers to use their wits and heroic powers to defeat her solo or in teams of up to four players.



In addition to the new Villain Sector, the limited-time Cosmic Threat Event will begin June 24 and run until July 8. During the Cosmic Threat Event, players must scour the globe searching for Cosmic energy trails caused by Monica’s superweapon: the Cosmic Cube. Players who engage in special Cosmic Threat Event missions and complete Cosmic Damage challenges will earn a unique animated nameplate, gear, and other valuable rewards as they close in on and challenge AIM’s efforts to use the Cosmic Cube.



This new Cosmic Cube content continues the storyline from February’s Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect and sets the stage for upcoming releases, including Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, which launches in August.