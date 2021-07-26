Mattel and Milestone Go Under the Hood to Reveal Launch Day Cars in Hot Wheels Unleashed

Mattel and Milestone, a leading global racing game developer, today unveiled a massive garage full of cars that will be available at launch in Hot Wheels Unleashed™. Featuring 66 vehicles at launch, including Hot Wheels’ most celebrated original designs over the brand’s 53-year history, the lineup also includes cars that have become icons of automotive pop culture, such as “Party Wagon” from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, “Snoopy” from Peanuts, “K.I.T.T.” from NBC’s Knight Rider, and the “Time Machine” from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Back to the Future.



Additional vehicles will be made available by playing Hot Wheels Unleashedacross all its different game modes. Hot Wheels Unleashed launches globally on September 30, 2021 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). Pre-orders are available at https://hotwheelsunleashed.com/.



In addition to Hot Wheels originals like “Boneshaker” and “Twin Mill,” below are some of the cars fans can drive to their heart’s content at launch:

Entertainment IP cars:

TMNT Party Wagon

Snoopy

K.I.T.T.

Back to the Future Time Machine

Batmobile

Original Manufacture cars:

Audi R8 Spyder

Audi Sport Quattro

’55 Chevy

Copo Camaro

’71 El Camino

’69 Dodge Charger Daytona

RAM 1500 Rebel

FIAT 500

’32 Ford

1956 Ford Truck

2018 Ford Mustang GT

Humvee®

Honda S2000

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Mini Cooper S Challenge

Hot Wheels Unleashed players will be able to upgrade vehicles using the in-game Rarity System. With the Rarity System, players will be able to collect and dismantle in-game vehicles in order to improve how their vehicles perform. Some upgrades can only be discovered in unique and secret ways.