Monster Energy To Host Epic ‘Live And Unleashed’ Twitch Stream Battle

On June 14th, Monster Energy will be launching its new streaming series “Live And Unleashed” on Twitch kicking off with an epic battle between skateboard legends Tony Hawk, Nyjah Huston, Lizzie Armanto and pro-gamer Tyler “TeeP” Polchow in the iconic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 game.

The stream will be hosted by popular snowboard personality and Monster Energy athlete Luke “the Dingo” Trembath.

Fans can tune into http://www.twitch.tv/MonsterEnergy for more information and to watch the action unfold live.

In a round-robin format, Tony Hawk and Tokyo gold medal favorite Nyjah Huston will play head-to-head as their characters in the renowned Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game. Other challengers include Monster’s Lizzie Armanto, as well as pro gamer Tyler “TeeP” Polchow. Following the action, host Dingo will crown the first ever “Live Unleashed” champion. As a bonus, viewers will get the chance to see Tony Hawk, Nyjah Huston and Lizzie Armanto in a real life skate session in Nyjah’s private skate park before playing themselves in the video game competition.

When the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video games were first launched in 1999, a cultural phenomenon swept over the world. In households everywhere, these games helped usher in skate culture into the mainstream. In fact, skateboarding will be debuting as an official sport in the Summer Games in Tokyo this year.

Future streams include a UFC-themed show featuring Monster Energy MMA fighters Daniel Cormier and Stipe, taking their real-life rivalry into the gaming world, and pro gamer “Hungrybox” who will actually be getting in the octagon himself! Later this fall, the third stream features an epic dual built around Monster Energy & APEX Legend’s partnership. Fueled by Monster’s unique energy blend, skaters, gamers and so many more from the Monster Energy Family come together for a unique collaboration between legends in their respective realms.