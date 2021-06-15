Mythical Games Reveals Major Fashion, Music, Art Collabs for Blankos Block Party

At the 2021 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), broadcast around the globe, Mythical Games announced the Early Access phase of its free-to-play open-world multiplayer game Blankos Block Party, and revealed upcoming collaborations with some of the biggest names in fashion, music and art.

From Burberry to deadmau5, these high-profile collaborations intersect with the world of playable NFTs through collectible digital vinyl toys and accessories that allow players to unlock the value of their time and monetary investments in Blankos Block Party’s play-to-earn economy.

Watch Streamers including KarlNetwork, Captain Sparklez and KaraCorvus

Play Blankos Block Party on Friday, June 18 for the opportunity to get an NFT Twitch Drop

The playable NFTs in Blankos Block Party have the same utility as any character or accessory you might buy or earn in another game, but because of the blockchain technology behind them, players actually own what they buy and can sell them in real-money transactions when they no longer want or need them, unlocking the value of their time and money spent.

In most games, the billions of dollars players have invested in digital items are locked away from them, with no way to benefit or recoup their costs; the content and value are inaccessible to players beyond occasional gameplay advantages or selling for in-game currency because their purchase is actually just a lease or licensing agreement.

But in Blankos Block Party, collectors truly own their items and can take an active role in increasing the rarity of their digital collectibles through customization, upgrades, competing in special events and more, giving them the opportunity to profit from their gameplay.

The inclusive world of Blankos Block Party is styled like a giant block party, where players can compete in and explore a variety of gameplay types, including racing, shooting, tag, collection and more, across minigames built by Mythical, or by other players. With a simple-to-use and intuitive build mode where imagination is the only limit, anyone can create and share their own unique levels – no coding skills or private servers needed!

Gamers can tune in on Friday, June 18 to watch and even join some of their favorite streamers in Blankos, including Karl Jacob’s karlnetwork, Captain Sparklez and KaraCorvus for the chance to get a playable NFT Twitch Drop.

Mythical announced several upcoming collaborations at E3, including:

deadmau5 x Blankos: Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced ‘dead mouse’), is one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of modern times. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated artist is collaborating with Mythical on a Blanko and accessory package modeled after his beloved cat, Professor Meowingtons, and the infamous deadmau5 helmet. The collab will drop in Summer 2021.

Burberry x Blankos: Burberry is a global luxury brand, headquartered in London. Founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry, the brand leverages the strength of its heritage to make luxury clothing, leather goods, accessories, fragrance and beauty products that marry the finest craftsmanship and design with digital innovation. As an outerwear brand founded by a bold thinker, Burberry was the outfitter of choice for explorers who pioneered aviation and arctic exploration. Burberry has always given its customers the freedom to venture into new environments and the courage to step into the unknown. With its upcoming Blankos NFT drop, releasing in Summer 2021, Burberry is forging a new path into the gaming industry.

The Marathon Clothing x Blankos: The brand conceptualized and owned by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, and carried on by his brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, will lend its forward-thinking creative vision to Blankos later this year.

Mythical, who has previously worked with world-famous vinyl toy designers including Pete Fowler, Jon-Paul Kaiser, Junko Mizuno and Tara McPherson, also announced new artist collabs including:

El Grand Chamaco: An illustrator based in the small village of Los Ramones, El Grand Chamaco’s artworks are inspired by his Mexican roots, adopting the colorful vibrant palette of the culture into his 3D graphics. After years of perfecting his style, he gained his fame as a prominent illustrator and character designer—reimagining pop culture characters into his own depiction.

Hackatao: Hackatao, an artist duo born in Milan in 2007, has pioneered the crypto art space since 2018 with their unmistakable style. Their name is derived from “Hack” for the pleasure of discovering what’s hidden under the skin; “Tao” for Yin and Yang, their creative dynamic balance.

Michael Lau: Often called “the Godfather of Toy Figures,” acclaimed Hong Kong–based artist Michael Lau is renowned for his collectable vinyl toys and graffiti-style illustrations. His award-winning work has had a significant effect on toy manufacturers, as well as street culture, including artists and musicians, throughout the world.

Quiccs: Quiccs Maiquez is a visual artist who works in several mediums. Associated with the street art collective known as Pilipinas Street Plan and a creator for Adidas, his work is extremely vibrant and energetic, speaking to the youthful creative spirit that underlies Quiccs’ many passions.

Thomas Han: L.A.-based artist Thomas Han, known for his colorful , psychedelic aesthetic, and character-centric work, creates pieces with a deceptively cute appearance hiding a dark undertone of destruction and hedonism.

Blankos Block Party and the Mythical Marketplace are built on a private EOSIO blockchain using a Proof of Authority model that is more environmentally friendly and sustainable than the Proof of Work model (neither the game nor Blankos NFTs require any crypto mining). With Blankos Block Party and its Marketplace, Mythical aims to drive mass adoption of ownership in games through NFTs and blockchain technology, opening the door to a new kind of global game economy where creators are owners and players are asset holders. In the recent Open Beta, the Blankos community held more than 100,000 playable NFTs; as the game’s audience continues to grow, earlier assets and specialized releases will become more scarce and likely more valuable in the secondary market, creating rarity on a mass market scale.

Players can sign up now to join Blankos Block Party in Early Access on PC. The Mythical Marketplace, where players can buy and sell Blankos in peer-to-peer transactions for real money, is currently in its Alpha phase and will continue rolling out to players this summer.

