Netmarble’s Marvel Future Revolution Opens for Pre-Registration Globally

Global mobile game publisher Netmarble Corp. and Marvel Entertainment have announced global pre-registration is now live for MARVEL Future Revolution. Starring an array of world-famous characters and featuring an original storyline and AAA-quality 3D graphics, MARVEL Future Revolution will immerse players in a gorgeous open world jam-packed with high-stakes action as they serve as the first line of defense to save the universe!

MARVEL Future Revolution begins when numerous Earths converge in the multiverse to form an entirely new ‘Primary Earth’ filled with unique zones and missions to explore, such as the high-tech New Stark City, the dangerous Hydra Empire, the wild and rugged Sakaar, and many more. As agents of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains and defend the ‘Primary Earth’ from a never-ending series of threats. Eight playable Super Heroes, including Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, and Storm, will be outfitted in an extensive collection of iconic costumes from throughout the Marvel Universe, with a tremendous selection of more than 400 million costume combinations per hero to choose from.



“Working with a world-class IP like Marvel has enabled us to roll out unparalleled mobile gaming experiences over the years, and MARVEL Future Revolution will catapult franchise fans to an entirely new level,” said Simon Sim, President of Netmarble US. “The game promises a fun and engaging experience for Marvel diehards and casual mobile gamers alike, offering unique action RPG gameplay on a massive scale.”



Utilizing the Squad System, MARVEL Future Revolution players will have the opportunity to level up and play as new characters. They’ll also be able to flex their Super Hero skills in various PvP (Player versus Player) modes, ranging from 1 vs 1 matches up to 10 vs 10 matches between high-level players. As players progress, multiplayer content will unlock, including Blitz, Special Operation, Raids, and more.



Fans can tune into the world premiere of live gameplay today at 5:00 p.m. PDT via Marvel’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch accounts.



