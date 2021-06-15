NVIDIA Releases First Look at Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Gameplay

Get a taste of what it’s like to lead a group of legendary misfits as Star-Lord, in this 10-minute first look at gameplay from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy!

In this section of the game, the Guardians hatch a scheme to rip-off the monster queen Lady Hellbender. They blast off to her planet Seknarf Nine, where a rough landing awaits them. And then some. Wait, what was the plan again?

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming October 26, 2021 on PC and streaming via GeForce.