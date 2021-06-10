Static Multimedia

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Launch Trailer

Ratchet and Clank are back! Help them take on Dr. Nefarious and his new empire by battling hordes of robotic troopers in a cataclysmic expedition across dimensions.

Witness the evolution of the dream team as they’re joined by Rivet – a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension. Enjoy a dazzling interdimensional adventure fueled by the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PlayStation 5 console.

Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, you’ll go beyond what you see with in-game actions coming to life in your hands via the DualSense™ wireless controller. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available June 11, 2021 exclusively on the PlayStation 5 Console.

