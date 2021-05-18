Saints Row: The Third Remastered Launching As Free Upgrade

Saints Row The Third Remastered will release on Gen 9 consoles on 25th May, with the game to also launch on Steam and GOG on 22nd May.



Saints Row: The Third Remastered on Xbox Series X|S, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft and the PlayStation 5 computer entertainment system, will allow players to experience the game running at greater performance settings; equivalent to the PC edition at High settings. Visually the game’s engine is now able to run at a much higher performance, bringing improvements to lighting, texture resolution, and other visual effects thanks to the powerful hardware.



Framerates are improved across Gen 9 consoles to offer the smoothest possible gameplay; players will be able to enjoy the game running at 60 frames per second and dynamic 4K resolution, keeping the action fluid.



Xbox Series S owners get an additional option to enjoy the game in two modes that better cater for individual player preference. Play in either Performance Mode, which keeps the gameplay locked at 60fps with a 1080 resolution, or Beauty Mode that locks the gameplay to standard 30fps while employing an upscaled 4K resolution. PlayStation 5 owners will be able to enjoy Activities support, as well as a subtle signature Saints purple glow on the DualSense controller.



Existing owners of Saints Row: The Third Remastered who own Gen 9 consoles will be able to enjoy these upgrades free of charge – Free Upgrade and Smart delivery are guaranteed across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S versions. With SSDs on board the new versions load at vastly improved speeds, allowing players to get stuck in without any wait.

For more information on Saints Row: The Third Remastered follow on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube @SaintsRow, at Facebook.com/SaintsRow or visit SaintsRow.com.