Studio Wildcard Launches Definitive Collection Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition, Prepares for Release of Final Ark Saga

With the final chapter of ARK: Survival Evolved launching next week, Studio Wildcard is wrapping up all ARK content with a bow into a definitive collection – the ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition. Available now on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One and PlayStation®4, the ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is specially priced at $59.99 and is packed with everything the ARK franchise has to offer.

This includes the ARK: Survival Evolved base game, along with all Expansion Packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. The ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is completely updated and optimized with every improvement made since the launch of the base game, adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay!

On Wednesday, June 2, the ARK saga concludes with the launch of the ARK: Genesis Part 2 expansion pack that promises to be a narrative bridge between the current game and its recently announced sequel, ARK II. ARK: Genesis Part 2 introduces a massive contiguous world filled with strange new biomes, story missions, and exotic creatures. This final confrontation between the sprightly HLN-A and the deranged Sir Edmund Rockwell takes place on a gigantic colony ship traveling through deep space, and players will need to use all their ARK experience to survive.

Genesis Part 2 also introduces new voiceover talent to the ARK universe with David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) playing the villainous Sir Edmund Rockwell, and Madeleine Madden (The Wheel of Time, Picnic at Hanging Rock, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) taking on the in-game robotic AI companion HLN-A/Helena Walker.

Haven’t yet explored the wild world of ARK? ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is available for all gaming platforms at limited-time promotional pricing, along with major discounts on ARK: Survival Evolved base game, ARK Season Pass, as well as ‘Complete the Bundle’ options on many store platforms.

ARK: Survival Evolved is available on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One and PlayStation®4, and is optimized for Xbox Series X/S! In ARK players are stranded naked, freezing and starving on a mysterious island, where they must hunt, harvest, craft items, grow crops, and build shelters to survive. Use skill and cunning to kill, tame, breed, & ride the dinosaurs and primeval creatures living in the ARK. Team up with hundreds of players online or try solo survival in offline play.