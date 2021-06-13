TASOMACHI: Behind The Twilight Announced on Consoles

TASOMACHI: Behind The Twilight, by developer and triple-A Japanese game industry veteran nocras and publisher PLAYISM, has been announced for consoles during Wholesome Direct 2021.

Get lost in an Eastern fantasy world and unravel the mysteries of the Nezu tribe in this cute and relaxing 3D exploration game.

To celebrate TASOMACHI: Behind The Twilight’s participation in Wholesome Direct 2021, the Nezu tribe’s cat character will be featured on the event’s charity T-shirt!

For more information, visit the Wholesome Direct website.

TASOMACHI: Behind The Twilight is already available on GOG and Steam.