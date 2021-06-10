Team-Tactics FPS ‘Nine to Five’ Playable Free During Steam Next Fest

Redhill Games has announced that Nine to Five, the fast-paced FPS that pits three teams of three against each other, will be playable for free on Steam from June 16-22 as part of Steam Next Fest.

The demo will let players experience Nine to Five’s core gameplay hooks, as well as exclusive new weapons and armor. Squad up with friends, customize your loadouts, and dive into an exhilarating multiplayer showdown where good teamwork and strategy can make all the difference.

Set in a near-future where corporations rule everything and being a mercenary is just another job, Nine to Five is a free-to-play 3v3v3 shooter that’s as much about outsmarting your rivals as it is outgunning them. Matches develop over three phases, each impacting the next and forcing players to constantly adapt their strategies to win.

Redhill has continued to build up Nine to Five through frequent testing phases with its community toward a future official release. For more info, check out www.ninetofive.game.