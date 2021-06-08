The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – Gameplay Launch Trailer

The Gates of Oblivion are open! Explore the wilds of Blackwood and uncover the terrible schemes of Mehrunes Dagon in The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, the next big Chapter in the ever-growing Elder Scrolls Online saga. Recruit new combat Companions, discover a wild and dangerous new zone, and confront the Prince of Destruction’s minions within Tamriel and far more sinister realms beyond.

The Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure continues with Blackwood! The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is now live on Xbox One, and is currently available via backwards compatibility for Xbox Series X|S.

You can experience Tamriel optimized for current-generation consoles when The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced launches for Xbox Series X|S on June 15.