The Silver Case 2425 Arrives on Nintendo Switch

Experience renowned game designer SUDA51’s take on classic crime thrillers with this 2-in-1 collection, which features The Silver Case and its long-lost sequel, The 25th Ward: The Silver Case.

Available now on Nintendo Switch!

In The Silver Case, a string of mysterious serial killings plagues the city, and the detectives of the 24 Wards Heinous Crimes Unit have their eyes on one man: Kamui Uehara. This legendary serial killer has assassinated a number of government officials 20 years prior in the now-famous “Silver Case.” However, nobody knows who—or what—Kamui really is. Has he really returned? Who is this infamous serial killer?

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case takes place five years after the events of 1999’s “The Silver Case,” with a new 25th Ward having arisen in the bayside area of Kanto. In a room of the “Bayside Tower Land” apartment complex, a woman is found murdered under mysterious circumstances. This sets off a series of seemingly random events that crosses the paths of several individuals, including detective Morishima Tokio. With all viewpoints assembled, a truly shocking pattern emerges…