The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition Comes to PlayStation Now

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, PlayStation Now subscribers take on the role of professional monster slayer Geralt of Rivia as he ventures on a quest to find Ciri — the Child of Prophecy — all against the backdrop of the imminent invasion of the fearsome Wild Hunt.

Players will set out on an open-world, dark fantasy adventure, exploring the monster-infested land of the Continent and experiencing a mature narrative filled with choice and consequence.

In addition to the base game, as well as all additional DLC and improvements made available post-launch,the Game of the Year Edition also contains both expansions. In Hearts of Stone, Geralt takes on a contract from the enigmatic Master Mirror, journeying deep into No Man’s Land and beyond. And in Blood and Wine, the White Wolf explores the majestic region of Touissant, uncovering the terrifying secrets that lie within.



Upon its release on PlayStation Now, players will be able to stream and download the game via the dedicated app on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as stream it via the official PC desktop app.



For more information regarding all things The Witcher 3, visit the official The Witcher website.