Toy Soldiers HD E3 – First Look at Gameplay

Beginning Wednesday, June 9, the overhauled, upgraded, and better-than-ever Toy Soldiers HD will be at E3 2021. Published by Accelerate Games (founded by Gregory Fischbach, founder of Acclaim), and developed by Signal Studios (founded by DR Albright III), Toy Soldiers HD is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One this August.

At E3, they will conducting live streams of the first look at the single player campaign Saturday, June 12-Tuesday, June 15 at 10AM, 1PM, and 3PM PT. Live streams will be on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/directory/game/Toy%20Soldiers%20HD.

Re-enlist with Toy Soldiers HD and experience the award-winning XBLA hit updated for a whole new generation!



Command from above or take direct control below. Lead your foot soldiers, cavalry, tanks, and planes to victory. Deploy an exciting arsenal of guns, gas, howitzers, mortars, troops, flamethrowers, and vehicles to protect your Toybox in vintage WWI toy dioramas.



Toy Soldiers is a multi-genre action-strategy game in which players command antique WWI toy soldiers vying for control of the trench-filled diorama battlefields of Europe. The original classic has been overhauled and upgraded with new content, skins, gameplay, expanded game modes, improved controls and graphical upgrades. We’ve also included all the original DLC and a few new levels as well!

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One/X

Release Date: August 2021

Publisher/Developer: Accelerate Games / Signal Studios