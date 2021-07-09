Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Lays Siege on Amazon Luna

SEGA is excited to announce that the critically acclaimed Valkyria Chronicles™ 4 Complete Edition is now available on the Luna+ channel for Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, designed for instant play.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition pulls together the game and all previously released DLC including more story and missions. As a result, players get to experience the ultimate Valkyria Chronicles 4 experience.

No matter whether you’re enjoying the game by land, air, or sea (and have wi-fi internet), you will be able to take full control of Squad E on the device of your choice via the cloud and carry them through the Second Europan War’s most harrowing missions in their bid to take down the Empire.

For those unfamiliar, Luna is a cloud gaming service that allows users to play games on compatible Fire TV, Windows PC, and Mac devices as well as through web apps on iPhones, iPads and select Android phones. Games live in the cloud, so there are no lengthy downloads, installs, or updates required. For more information check out Amazon Luna, and to learn more about updates for Luna, visit the Amazon Luna blog.

A Coming-of-Age Story in a Time of War – The year is 1935 and the Second Europan War (EWII) between the Atlantic Federation and the East Europan Imperial Alliance is underway. As ordered by the Federation, the young, eager Commander Claude Wallace must lead Squad E on an offensive that aims to swiftly end the war. The platoon will face devastating blizzards, imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria; will the close bonds formed help Squad E to survive together on the frozen battlefield?

The Next Generation “BLiTZ” Battle System – The “BLiTZ” System (“Battle of Live Tactical Zones”) is an innovative gameplay system that melds together turn-based strategy with real-time 3rd person shooter tactics. BLiTZ is used during combat scenarios; it splits the action between an overhead “command mode” and 3rd-person “action mode”. The player will have at their command six combat classes—Grenadier, Snipers, Lancers, Engineers, Shocktroopers, and Scouts—as well as numerous offensive/defensive battleship support options, chances for a unit to have a “Last Stand” action before death, and more.

CANVAS Aesthetics – The Valkyria Chronicles series’ signature hand-drawn visual style is breathtaking. Inspired by watercolor compositions, the CANVAS Graphics Engine blends visual elements of reality and imagination to create an expressive world filled with colourful emotions. Watch the journey of Squad E unfold like an interactive painting!

The Work of a Legendary Composer – The illustrious Hitoshi Sakimoto, original composer of the Valkyria Chronicles series and countless other emotional epics, provides a sweeping orchestral score for Valkyria Chronicles 4.

The Full Skirmish – In addition to the base game, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition contains all bonus content released for the game, which features add-on missions ranging from high-difficulty maps to new story content. This includes: