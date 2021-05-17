VZR Model One Headset for Audiophile Gamers Available for Pre-Order

The VZR Model One audiophile gaming headset is now available for pre-order for $349 exclusively from VZR , a new audio products company founded by Apple’s former lead acoustics engineer, Vic Tiscareno, and veterans of the video game and audio industries. Initially available in the United States and shipping starting Thursday, July 29, VZR will release the Model One outside the US later in 2021.

The VZR Model One achieves a no-compromise design that delivers detailed sound to help gamers win, and a high-fidelity audio experience to enjoy music and produce audio. Patented CrossWaveTM technology, a proprietary acoustic lens design, reshapes audio waves to emulate how ears perceive sound in real life and does so from any analog audio source.

The VZR Model One delivers realistic positional audio that enhances spatial awareness, along with audio clarity strong enough for users to discern subtle cues other gaming headsets wouldn’t pick up. The VZR Model One also features a detachable boom mic equipped with an acoustic, patent-pending noise-canceling design, ensuring a clear voice sound for gaming with others, complete with a handy mute switch.

Meanwhile, the headphones provide an accurate and natural frequency response tuned to a proprietary VZR target that faithfully represents music for both listening and audio production purposes. Thanks to CrossWave, the VZR Model One provides improved separation, openness and accurate 3D spatial positioning akin to a reference speaker system, all without digitally altering the audio source.

VZR Model One consists of superior components, with custom, individually matched, 40 millimeter drivers alongside lightweight copper aluminum wiring that provide low distortion and wide bandwidth. The cables and microphone are modular components, detachable for easy storage. Custom, angled earpads designed with comfort and acoustic performance in mind enhance bass and lower overall heat build-up.

Many industry luminaries in gaming sound design and other audio fields tested the VZR Model One in the process of its development and endorse it, including Ed Lima, the BAFTA-nominated sound designer known for his work on Doom 3 and Borderlands, GRAMMY-winning musician and producer Anthony Ray, better known as Sir Mix-a-Lot, and many more prominent figures in their respective industries.

“During my career working with Steve Jobs at Apple, I realized that headphones don’t need to break the bank to be high-quality if you take care in the design,” said Vic Tiscareno, Founder, VZR. “The Model One delivers just what the audiophile gamer needs: a sound that delivers critical performance when necessary while being enjoyable to listen to, and all at a price well below what you’d pay for audiophile-quality headphones. VZR is ready to change the game.”