Wasteland 3 “The Battle of Steeltown“ DLC Now Available On PC, Xbox One and PS4

“The Battle of Steeltown”—the first narrative expansion DLC for the award-winning squad-based RPG Wasteland 3 – is now available digitally on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

The towering factory complex of Steeltown manufactures all the tech that keeps Colorado running and the Patriarch in power—trucks, armor, weapons, and robots. But deliveries from Steeltown have stopped cold, and all the Patriarch is getting from Abigail Markham—Steeltown’s leader—are excuses.



When he sends the Rangers to investigate, they find the place is a powder keg with the fuse already lit. The workers are striking, bandits raid with impunity, and nobody is allowed through the gates, not even on the business of the Patriarch. Without help, Steeltown could crash and burn for good, and take Markham with it—but maybe that’s just what it needs.

The Rangers will have to decide that for themselves.



Traverse the Steeltown manufacturing complex alone or in co-op in this epic narrative expansion. Take on challenging new quests, face off against new robotic enemies, and solve the mystery at the heart of Steeltown however you see fit.

Tactical combat is taken to new heights with new mechanics like devastating telegraphed attacks, stacking status effects, elemental shields, and non-lethal weapons—letting you solve Steeltown’s skirmishes in brand new ways.

Combat and gear scaling means that both new and returning players can enter Steeltown during their playthroughs for a level-appropriate challenge, with a story and cast of characters that adapt to the decisions you’ve already made.

The Battle of Steeltown expands the base game with new enemies, weapons, armor, world map encounters, and crafting recipes .

Music Supervisor Mary Ramos and Composer Mark Morgan return with original scores and new post-apocalyptic inspired covers.

The Battle of Steeltown is also included in the new Wasteland 3 Expansion Pass, available on PC, Xbox One and PS4, which gives access to two DLCs, expanding on the base game’s locations, characters, combat, and systems, as well as the Rangers’ overall mission while in Colorado.



