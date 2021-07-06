Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline DLC Announce Trailer

Aiden Pearce is back! Discover Bloodline, the expansion that brings Aiden and Wrench back to Watch Dogs!

Set before the events of the main game, Aiden Pearce leaves Chicago for London where he will take over a contract and reunite with Wrench and his nephew Jackson. Caught between a powerful military robotics corporation and a returning DedSec member with an opposing agenda, Aiden must rely on his grit and experience to navigate a hostile city, try to outmaneuver his enemies, and keep his family intact.

Bloodline is part of the Season Pass. Available July 6th, 2021