World’s End Club Is Now Available To Play on Nintendo Switch

NIS America is excited to announce that World’s End Club isnow available on Nintendo Switch for North America and Europe and will become available for Oceania on June 4.

Learn more at: https://www.deathmarchclub.com/en/

About the Game:

The “Go-Getters Club,” a group of misfit students from all over Japan, find themselves trapped in a strange theme park during a class trip. In order to unravel the mystery of their circumstances and find an escape, they must take part in a “game of fate” that will test their bonds of friendship! With colorful visuals, charming characters, accessible gameplay, and a compelling story, this is an experience you will never forget!

Key Features:

Friendship 101: Step into the shoes of a quirky and colorful cast of characters, and put their bonds to the test as they unravel the mysteries that surround them!

Charm and Mystery: Immerse yourself in a vibrant world where playful scenery meets strange phenomena, making for an unforgettable visual journey.



From Page to Platform: Switch between visual novel and platforming in this unique adventure, elevating your story experience to new heights.