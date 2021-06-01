Wreckfest Is Out Today on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5

June will bring a new tournament for all Wreckfest-owners: Wrecking Madness. And the new track “Wrecking Grounds” is sheer madness as well, it’s a physics playground where cars will get shattered and torn apart like never before with devious machinery like giant shredders, presses, and ventilators to smash, crush, pound, smack, slam, and batter all vehicles that get too close.

Additionally, new monthly and weekly challenges are offering cool rewards, such as the modified Speedbird GT car. Good luck, drivers!