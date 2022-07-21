Following the release of their debut self titled album, which charted worldwide and garnered praise from both fans and media, Envy Of None, the new project featuring Alex Lifeson (Rush), Andy Curran (Coney Hatch), Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne have released a new digital single and lyric video for a remix of the album track “DUMB” – “DUMB (Der Dummkopf remix)”.

“DUMB (Der Dummkopf remix)”, was created collectively by Envy Of None and chosen for the remix as it had proven to be one of the band’s favourite tracks from the album.