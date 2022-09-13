Written by Evangeline and produced with Dillon Casey, “Windansea” is fresh – a musing on time and escapism masked as a love song, with a nod to the iconic San Diego surf spot of the same name. The video was directed by the same artist behind “Will,” Mary Ludwig, and features actor Roby Attal (Netflix’s Partner Track, Bob Dylan’s Shadow Kingdom).

Of the track, Evangeline says, “I wanted this song to sound like an exhale. The last lyric sums it up, ‘I just wanna hang out with you/ Not worried what tomorrow will be, or what we’ll do.’ It’s about when wasting time doesn’t feel like a waste of time and how one good day can ward off the existential dread for a moment.”

Evangeline’s debut single (under her given name) took off on YouTube earlier this summer, organically collecting +3Million views, and also landing on Spotify’s ‘Fresh Finds,’ ‘Fresh Finds Indie,’ playlists as well as Apple Music’s ‘New In Alternative.’ Previously releasing music under her college moniker, Eva B Ross, Evangeline has collaborated with the likes of Buck Meek, Christian Lee Hutson, Marinelli, among others, and garnered praise from Paste, Clash, Brookyn Vegan, Ones To Watch, and more. Evangeline moonlights as a published journalist for The Los Angeles Times and Ampersand LA Magazine, with work that focuses on art and cultural history.