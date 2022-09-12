Leading gaming entertainment and esports company Evil Geniuses today announced a new partnership with popular sportswear company Champion. As part of the announcement, Evil Geniuses revealed their first-ever championship jersey that celebrates the organization’s legacy of champions, including its first LCS Championship during the 2022 LCS Spring Split.

The new championship jersey is a nod to Seattle’s famed sports culture and the city’s different teams iconic use of shades of blue and green in their uniforms. Evil Geniuses can now proudly stand alongside its fellow local teams in its own Seattle-themed jersey, showing the organization’s commitment to the city, its fans and their shared love for Seattle sports.

“Seattle sports are bound together not only by their passionate fans and rich history, but by their iconic shared colors that proudly represent Seattle and the Pacific Northwest’s beautiful forests and blue ocean,” said Avelina Daum, Vice President and Head of Global Marketing at Evil Geniuses. “Evil Geniuses is proud to call Seattle home and what better way to honor this city, its teams and its fans than to have our first championship jersey reflect the fabric of this city through shades of blue and green that will set Evil Geniuses alongside Seattle’s other sports franchises.”

The new championship jersey will make its stage debut at this year’s League of Legends World Championship where Evil Geniuses will compete against the world’s best League of Legends teams for a chance to be crowned world champion.

More info & Purchase: Evil Genius store