Evil West, the third-person action game that puts you in the boots of a vampire hunter rescuing a Wild West devoured by darkness, just revealed a new extended gameplay video and opened pre-orders for all platforms. Coming Nov. 22 to PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, check out the new extended gameplay video that fully showcases an early level in Evil West’s narrative-driven campaign and an additional boss fight.

12-minute level preview shows extended gameplay sequences and gives plenty of new narrative detail, introducing more plot and characters through the showcased level’s cutscenes.

Discover a cowboys-meet-historical-figures-meet-gothic-horror world of corrupted politics and covered-up vampire situations in which young gunslinger Jesse Rentier and his father’s vampire-hunting organization, the Rentier Institute, play a central part. Then plunge into the heat of the action as the Rentier Institute experiences a major crisis! Fight virulent hordes of bloodthirsty monsters in a burning building, unleashing your old-school rifle and cutting-edge Rentier Institute technology in an explosive mix of shooting and melee combat. The vampire menace hit hard, and it will be up to you to eradicate it!

Evil West releases November 22 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Pre-orders are open on all platforms and on the Focus Entertainment Store with an exclusive cover art for physical editions. All players pre-ordering the game digitally will receive the Wild Wild East Skin Pack, which is included in all physical versions of the game.