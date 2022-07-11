Facing the Green Knight with Dan Abnett Writer of Immortal Red Sonja

Writer Dan Abnett discusses the finale of the first storyline in his series Immortal Red Sonja, and the new quest kicking off in issue #6 in September.

Arthurian legend, mythology, and cursed chainmail that won’t shut up are just some of the pitfalls our heroine must face!

Sonja…as you have never witnessed!

It is a time of British legend! A young Red Sonja, cursed by mysterious chainmail, seeks counsel with the mysterious MERLIN. She seeks to be rid of her curse, in order to forge a future of fantasy and adventure! She will be pursued by the loathsome GREEN KNIGHT, and if she survives and arrives at the Castle Of Merlin, what she finds would be infinitely more than she bargained for.



By the all-star creative team of DAN ABNETT (Justice League Odyssey) and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (Red Sonja)!