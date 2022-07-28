Returns to the Big Screen for ONE NIGHT ONLY – August 15

Fathom Events, alongside LAIKA and Park Circus, are bringing the fan favorite Coraline back to theaters this summer. Exclusive to the Fathom Event is a special bonus behind-the-scenes featurette “Coraline: A Handmade Fairytale.”

Directed by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach) and based on the novella of the same name by author Neil Gaiman (Sandman), Coraline is a wondrous, thrilling, fun and suspenseful adventure. A young girl walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real life – only much better. But when this wondrously off-kilter, fantastical adventure turns dangerous and her counterfeit parents try to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home.

The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French. Produced by Henry Selick, Claire Jennings, Bill Mechanic and Mary Sandell. Written for the screen and directed by Henry Selick.

Tickets for Coraline are on sale NOW and can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).