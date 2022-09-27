Believe it. FIFA23 x Ted Lasso

He’s proven he belongs in the game, now Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are playable in FIFA 23 starting September 30. http://x.ea.com/74616

See what’s new in FIFA 23, with HyperMotion2 Technology, women’s club football, both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup tournaments, cross-play features, and more. https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-23/new-features-and-modes

Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition by September 29 to add an untradeable Ones To Watch Player Item to your squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team!