Fast-rising queer icon FLETCHER shares her new single “Better Version,” the latest release from her hotly anticipated debut album Girl Of My Dreams, due out September 16th via Capitol Records. A raw expression of post-breakup grief, “Better Version” delivers what FLETCHER refers to as the flipside to “Becky’s So Hot” — the much-buzzed-about smash single that recently hit #3 on the iTunes chart across all genres.

While “Becky’s So Hot” offers up an exhilarating portrait of lusting after her ex’s new girlfriend, “Better Version” slips into a heavy-hearted mood as FLETCHER explores one of the more devastating aspects of watching someone move on. “It’s a sad reality that after a relationship ends, the next person is going to get the better version of you: the more evolved, more healed, the one who’s worked through their bad habits or communication issues,” says FLETCHER. “This song is me trying to accept that someone else will get the better version of my ex, and someone else will get the better version of me.”

Arriving two days after FLETCHER performed “Becky’s So Hot” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, “Better Version” centers on the candid lyricism that’s made her one of the most compelling young artists in the pop world today (from the song’s gut-punching chorus: “Do you think of me/When you fuck her?/Do you use the moves/The ones we learned?/It’s always the next person/That gets the better version”). With its folk-leaning guitar work and delicate piano melodies, the beautifully slow-building track also features a particularly powerful vocal performance from FLETCHER. “I was crying when I recorded the demo for ‘Better Version,’ and we ended up keeping that vocal instead of re-cutting it,” she recalls. “I love that we were able to capture the pure intention of what I felt as I was writing that song.”

Accompanied by a dreamscape-like video co-starring Bella Thorne, “Becky’s So Hot” dropped last month and quickly amassed over five million global streams. In addition to climbing Billboard’s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart, the track drew acclaim from V Magazine (who hailed “Becky’s So Hot” as a “dizzying expression of heartbreak, longing, and moving on”), Billboard (who stated that “FLETCHER’s petty era is already proving to be as iconic as one would hope”), Euphoria (who raved that “the punk-inspired bop is definitely one of the best songs of the summer and it will be sung by thousands”), and Teen Vogue (who included the track in their “5 Best New Singles of the Week” list).

Produced by Malay/One Love who collaborated with FLETCHER on her breakout single “Undrunk,” “Better Version” marks the follow-up to FLETCHER’s recent single “Sting” (the captivating opening track to Girl Of My Dreams). Released last Friday, “Sting” earned praise from the likes of Consequence who said, “it’s personal…and refreshing every time she shares another part of herself with us” and Clash, who deemed FLETCHER a “queer pop force of nature” and noted that “the lyrics bare all…but there’s a continual sense of humanity, with the singer longing for connection and understanding.”

Along with “Better Version,” “Sting,” and “Becky’s So Hot,” Girl Of My Dreams features the euphoric lead single “Her Body Is Bible.” Executive-produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) — who also helmed FLETCHER’s you ruined new york city for me and THE S(EX) TAPES, a 2020 EP that hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres — Girl Of My Dreams reveals her inner world more fearlessly than ever before, documenting the deeply transformative experiences on her way to self-discovery.

Known for her magnetic live show — with nearly 100,000 tickets sold globally this year — FLETCHER will hit the road next month for the 25-date Girl Of My Dreams Tour. Kicking off on October 10 at House of Blues Orlando, the North American headlining run will continue through November 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, with sold-out stops at legendary venues like the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. All tickets are on sale now.