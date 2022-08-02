Critically acclaimed queer icon FLETCHER premieres the ferverish video for her new single “Becky’s So Hot” — a thrillingly intimate portrait of lusting after her ex’s new girlfriend and the latest single from her forthcoming debut album Girl Of My Dreams — due out via Capitol Records on September 16.

Directed by Millicent Hailes (an artist/filmmaker who’s also worked with Billie Eilish, Tinashe, and Pussy Riot), the video for “Becky’s So Hot” co-stars Bella Thorne as the recipient of FLETCHER’s fascination. In a series of dreamscape-like vignettes (including FLETCHER blissfully alone in bed, then tearing through the city on a speeding motorcycle), the visual fully immerses its viewer in the hyper-saturated eroticism of FLETCHER’s interior life. Partly inspired by the moody futurism of Blade Runner 2049, “Becky’s So Hot” ultimately blurs the edges of fantasy and reality to glorious effect.

“Becky’s So Hot” sets FLETCHER’s expression of desire to an intense sonic backdrop (scorching guitar work, trembling rhythms, fiercely pounding drums) with production by long-time collaborator One Love and newcomer Pink Slip. With its dizzying collision of longing and frustration, jealousy and pleasure, the track affirms FLETCHER’s gift for bringing the most nuanced emotions to wildly dazzling life (from the chorus: “Are you in love like we were?/If I were you I’d probably keep her/Makes me wanna hit her when I see her/’Cause Becky’s so hot in your vintage T-shirt”).

The single hit #3 on the iTunes chart across all genres, trended on Genius and Twitter and has already amassed over 5 million global streams. V Magazine said, “Backed by soaring guitars and intense drums, “Becky’s So Hot” is a dizzying expression of heartbreak, longing, and moving on.” Billboard declares, “with an undeniably catchy hook and head bang-worthy bridge, Fletcher’s petty era is already proving to be as iconic as one would hope.” Teen Vogue included the track in their “5 Best New Singles of the Week,” and Euphoria raved, “the punk-inspired bop is definitely one of the best songs of the summer and it will be sung by thousands because, let’s be honest, we all have an ex dating a Becky who’s so hot it makes you wanna know how she tastes.”

“Becky’s So Hot” arrives as the follow-up to the June track “Her Body Is Bible.” Executive-produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) — who also helmed FLETCHER’s you ruined new york city for me and THE S(EX) TAPES, a 2020 EP that hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres — Girl Of My Dreams reveals her inner world more fearlessly than ever before, documenting the deeply transformative experiences on her way to self-discovery.