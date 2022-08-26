Flint rapper Louie Ray released his new single “Start” today as the first offering for his forthcoming project coming late-September.

Produced by ENRGY, the single has the signature mid-west bounce and Louie Ray sound. Louie reminisces on his humble beginnings, taking a step back to talk about his sudden rise to fame with lines like: “Still feel like I’m nobody, but I know that I’m known. Iont flaunt it like I can, but they know that I’m on.”

Skyrocketed to fame with his viral Tik-Tok hit, “Cash App,” Flint-native Louie Ray is quickly climbing to superstardom. Noted by Spotify’s Rap Caviar as one of Flint’s Artists On The Rise, Louie’s recent June mixtape release, Still Grinding 4, peaked in the double digits on the Apple Music charts, and his visual releases “P.Y.C.O.”, “Figure it Out”,”Take Me There” and “Iont Sleep” have amassed hundreds of thousands of views.

It all began in a small house in Flint, and from there, Louis Ray’s skillful lyricism and hustler mindset brought him a slew of success in the Flint scene, alongside his blood brother, Rio Da Young OG. Over the past few years, he’s collaborated with the likes of Lil Yachty (G.I. Joe), Philthy Rich (Price of Fame), and Trae The Truth (SkyScraper). In July, Louie was one of the chosen rising stars to open Trae Day Weekend, Trae The Truth’s annual philanthropy-based festival in Houston. He has touched every tier of the industry, from major label signees to independent street stars. With the release of Still Grinding 4 in July and the new music dropping this fall, Louie continues to cement his viral-star status.