It’s good to be Fortune Feimster. Filmed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the always loveable and incredibly charming comedian and actress is back for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special, Good Fortune.

Expanding on her confessional brand of comedy and how she’s different than what meets the eye, Fortune reflects on her own good fortune, including some big life events she’s experienced the last couple years like falling in love with her wife and the extravagant proposal she planned that didn’t go as expected, and much more.

The Special Premieres Globally on Netflix on October 25

Executive Producers: Fortune Feimster, Adam Ginivisian, Judi Marmel

Director: Manny Rodriguez