FOX has renewed its powerhouse cooking competition series, MasterChef, for a 13th season, featuring award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

MasterChef averages 4.7 million multi-platform viewers, marking a +108% lift from Live + Same Day. Expanding to two hours on August 17, MasterChef has led FOX to two consecutive Wednesday night wins among Adults 18-49.

MasterChef is now casting for talented amateur cooks from all types of backgrounds and with a range of cooking styles. If you think you have what it takes to become the next MasterChef, visit www.masterchefcasting.com for eligibility rules and other terms and conditions. Must be 18 years old or older as of January 1, 2023.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.