Free-to-play CROWZ Available on Steam

ThumbAge and Royal Crow announced today that it has officially started Season 1 of the free-to-play multiplayer shooter, CROWZ on PC via Steam.

During the multiple beta tests and the Early Access period, the CROWZ dev team actively implemented user feedback to improve gameplay. In particular, the team has been focusing on improving frame drops, and server lags that were pointed out many times during the Early Access phase.

The publisher is going to conduct various in-game events with many rewards to welcome new users to ensure that new and existing users alike will experience fun gameplay.

Download today at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1692070/CROWZ/