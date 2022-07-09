From the Ashes of Big Star in Memphis, WAITING: The Van Duren Story

A long forgotten power pop artist from the ashes of Big Star gets discovered by two Australians, determined to find out his true story.

MVD Visuals is proud to announce the release of the award-winning documentary on the lost Memphis power pop artist, Van Duren. From the ashes of Big Star in Memphis, Duren played in bands with Jody Stephens and Chris Bell, before being led to New Haven by manager Andrew Loog Oldham of the Rolling Stones.

Forty years later, two Australians discover his music and, on a drunken promise, embark on an amazing journey to make a film about the artist touted as “the next Paul McCartney.” There’s only one catch – the two have never made a movie before, so it’s learn as they go.

Their quest leads them to con men, rock stars and Scientologists, as they uncover the dark secrets that kept Duren’s second album from ever being released. Despite one setback after another, they soldier on, until they realize he doesn’t own the rights to his music. Without the music, how will they complete the film? After meeting Van Duren at Ardent Studios in Memphis, they find that they are now part of the story, and must help Duren get his music rights back.

This is a real-life Searching for Sugarman, with a feel-good approach as two Aussies venture across the globe to discover the driving passion of music, and the commitment to fulfill a promise.

Featuring Jody Stephens, Andrew Loog Oldham, Hilly Michaels, Jon Tiven, Greg Morrow and Mickey Curry. Limited edition digi-pak Collectors Edition features extended interviews with Andrew Loog Oldham (Rolling Stones), Jody Stephens (Big Star) and Terry Manning (Ardent Studios).