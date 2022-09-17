San Francisco rapper Ramirez debuts a transformative new album Tragedy Of A Clown via G59 Records. The 11-track project is a symbolic reference to the personal struggles that the Mexican-Nicaraguan artist has faced over the past few years. Guest features on the album include Pouya, Fat Nick, Rocci, Mikey The Magician and G59 labelmates Shakewell and Germ.

“The purpose of a clown is to perform and entertain,” explains Ramirez. “But sometimes clowns hide their true emotions with happiness painted on their face. The reality is that clowns are not always content and have to play that happy role even while they are being laughed at and don’t feel like a real person at all. This related to me while I’ve gotten sober and battled depression over the past couple of years. Recording this album helped me get through some difficult times and I hope that it helps me rediscover my love and passion for making music.”

Tragedy Of A Clown includes the hard-hitting unapologetic singles “Carhartt Vest” featuring Germ, “Return of the Corpse” and the haunting “Shameless Gorillas” featuring Shakewell that was described by Lyrical Lemonade as “hit from conception, making it a record you don’t want to miss out on even for another second.” The songs have already combined for over 3 million plays on Spotify.

To celebrate the release of the new album Ramirez has announced upcoming tour dates in Australia and the US. The shows will be the first run since a sold-out 2020 North American Tour in support of his previous and most successful album to date Tha Playa$ Manual that has gained hundreds of millions of streams. Ramirez has both a significant amount of music and live shows coming in 2022 and 2023 as he continues his steady climb to the peak of his genre. Upcoming tour dates and cities listed below.

Tour Dates:

9/20 – Auckland, New Zealand

9/22 – Sydney, Australia

9/23 – Melbourne, Australia

9/24 – Brisbane, Australia

11/29 – Houston, TX

11/30 – San Antonio, TX

12/2 – Albuquerque, NM

12/3 – El Paso, TX

12/4 – Tucson, AZ

12/5 – Mesa, AZ

12/7 – San Diego, CA

12/8 – Los Angeles, CA

12/9 – Santa Ana, CA

12/10 – Oakland, CA

12/12 – Seattle, WA

12/13 – Portland, OR

12/15 – Salt Lake City, UT

12/17 – Denver, CO

12/18 – Lawrence, KS

12/20 – Chicago, IL