Gamevice has announced Gamevice Flex, the new mobile gaming controller that is first to deliver a seamless transition from console to mobile cloud gaming. With upgraded features and a new design to be compatible with thousands of phone cases, Gamevice Flex eliminates the risk and inconvenience of having to repeatedly remove your phone case. Its adapter kit enables a customized fit that works for mobile phones with or without a case.

With the emergence and steady growth of cloud gaming, players are no longer restricted to one platform. They are now enjoying their favorite games using multiple devices such as PCs, smartphones, consoles and even upcoming cloud-enabled TVs such as the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Recognizing this trend early and after gathering feedback from its community, the Gamevice team applied its 10+ years of experience – with over one million units sold – to develop a controller that brings a console quality gaming experience to mobile devices. To meet the demands of console players, Flex features updated buttons, Hall effect triggers with longer range, improved ergonomics for extended play, and (by popular demand) a 3.5mm headphone jack.