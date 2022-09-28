The Cycle: Frontier’s second season, “The Depths of Tharis Island,” kicks off today on Steam and the Epic Games Store. After a wildly successful Season 1, Prospectors are invited back to Fortuna III to fight for rare materials, powerful weapons and the ultimate bragging rights on the hostile planet below.

Learn more about what lies in the depths of Tharis island in this video from YAGER. Since every season ends with a progression wipe, this is the perfect opportunity for new or returning players to jump in and experience everything new in Season 2, including new campaign missions, gear perks, a new Fortuna Pass and, of course, Tharis Island, a mysterious locale that hosts a vast, unexplored, labyrinthian cave system.

Players can unlock Tharis Island, the first new map released for The Cycle: Frontier since its launch, by playing through the campaign. Tharis Island pits veteran Prospectors against hazards and missions like nothing they’ve seen before: among the abandoned ruins of the island slumbers unknown technology that can be used to enhance a Prospector’s gear in unique and powerful ways. Unlike the game’s previous maps, Tharis Island is more focused on interior spaces, drawing players into more dangerous encounters with challenges that players must figure out on their own.

Players will also gain access to an all-new Fortuna Pass featuring 100 levels of highly desirable rewards to unlock, including cosmetic items, Aurum, Salvage tokens and other goodies to help them survive and thrive on Tharis Island. The free track of the Fortuna Pass mostly offers gameplay rewards like weapons and gear, while the premium track includes new Prospector and weapon skins, emotes, weapon charms, XP boosters and enough Aurum to purchase next season’s Fortuna Pass if completed. Prospectors who opt to go the premium route will not have any gameplay advantages over those who do not, although they may look a little more awesome.

Season 2 also introduces a variety of general game, balance and anti-cheat improvements for The Cycle: Frontier. These quality-of-life upgrades will continue to roll out throughout the season and beyond. Check out what Season 2 has to offer by reading the patch notes here.



Join the members of the YAGER team as they celebrate the launch of Season 2 at 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT on September 29 on their Twitch channel. Adam Cleaver, along with several other guests from the dev team, will discuss what’s new in Season 2, explore some of the mysteries on Tharis Island (including the new gear perk system) and give insights on the future of The Cycle: Frontier beyond Season 2.